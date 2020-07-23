Nellore: BJP, Jana Sena leaders allege irregularities

Nellore: Jana Sena leader K Vinod Kumar Reddy said that Telugu Desam government had earlier failed to handover houses to the poor; now the ruling party leaders are resorting to irregularities in the name of land acquisition meant for the distribution of house sites. BJP and Jana Sena leaders organised a protest in the city on Wednesday.



Earlier, he said, the TDP government had constructed 3.10 lakh houses in G+3 style in the state during its five-year tenure and failed to handover even a single house. He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to provide houses under Housing for All at free of cost during election campaign and now he started land acquisition giving scope for irregularities.

"The State Government planned for distribution of 30 lakh houses in the state and the beneficiaries will be compelled to face court cases in future because of the irregularities of the rulinf party leaders. Ministers and legislators are now planning to make big bucks and Kavali instance in the district is a clear example," JSP leader Vinod said. He said even a senior AIS officer was made a scapegoat in the issue. Due to mounting pressure on him, he has to leave the district, he added. BJP leaders P Chandrasekhar Reddy, K Murali Reddy, and others were present.