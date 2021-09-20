Nellore: BJP slams govt for neglecting fishermen

Nellore: BJP State vice-president G Chandramouli alleged that fishermen lost traditional rights of fishing in canals, lakes, tanks, rivers and on sea because of the GO No 217 and the ruling party men are playing the role of middlemen and have been ruling the roost in the fishing activity. Interacting with media on Sunday, he said the GO had affected the livelihood of fishermen. The BJP leader said party State president Somu Veerraju had written to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the issue and demanded the government to provide boats, fishing nets, gear and cold storage facilities to the fishermen. He blamed both the TDP and the ruling party on the Gangavaram Port issue.

He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy sold 2,800 acres land belonging to Gangavaram Port for Rs 4,600 crore apart from state's share of 10.4 per cent for Rs 640 crore to Adani group. He informed that the state government has not taken any steps for the construction of jetties and failed to provide employment to fishermen community. He said they would stage protests before the Collectorates across the state against GO No 217 on September 22. He said they would not allow YSRC leaders to continue control over water bodies. Fishermen Cell State co-convener A Janardhan was present.