Nellore breathes easy as coronavirus infections dip

Nellore: District officials are heaving a sigh of relief as infection rate began to abate. The number of new cases which stood at 1,500 a day in the past has now come down to 500-600. But Death toll is causing concern as 500 fatalities have been reported till the second week of September out of 47,000 positive cases. As many as 5,600 people are availing treatment in Covid hospitals and care centres across the district while others are in home isolation. Many people with who can afford are flocking to hospitals in Chennai for treatment.



Testing has been ramped up in the district from 3,000 a day to 7,000. Swab collection is being done through Sanjeevani buses giving no scope for any delay. An exclusive centre for swab collection has been set up at ZP High School on Podalakur Road relieving huge burden from the Government General Hospital attached to the Medical College.

District collector Chakradhar Babu also mobilised testing equipment and supporting material for fast results by seeking support from the local industrial organisations as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility. Oxygen, haematology machines and other equipment are sufficient now for meeting the demand. District administration also encouraging plasma donations.

Majority of asymptomatic cases are being asked to isolate at home with very few who needed oxygen are treated by doctors.

Meanwhile, another orthopaedic working in the GGH succumbed to Covid on September 16. It may be recalled that a private orthopaedic practitioner from Magunta Layout area died of Covid in April. On average, 8-9 deaths are being reported daily. The death toll reached 480. "Still, there is no awareness among people on how to curtail the spread of the virus. People who are advised home isolation are moving freely just after one week, giving scope for further infections. This should be properly addressed," said a medical officer.