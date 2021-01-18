Nellore: Causeway proposed on Penna to check saline water seepage

Nellore: A causeway on Penna river between Indukurpeta and Vidavalur mandals is under active consideration of the government. The causeway proposed to be constructed with Rs 94 crore will relieve local farmers and people from the risk of seepage of saltwater. The seepage of saline water has been polluting both irrigation and drinking water sources in the coastal mandals. The proposed project is expected to benefit coastal mandals such as Indukurpeta, Vidavalur, Kovur and Kodavalur mandals.

The location where the causeway proposed is a few kilometers before the river merges into the Bay of Bengal. This will be the 5th facility connecting habitations on both sides of river in the district, according to the officials.

A 'Z Type Steel Sheet Piles' model causeway has been planned between Mudivarthi in Vidavalur mandal and Mudivarthipalem in Indukurpeta mandal, according to the officials. The design was preferred as it prevents seawater from crossing the causeway and helps to store Penna water on the other side. Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav gave his nod for the proposal already and tenders will be invited soon.

In fact, the recent studies revealed that 49 villages in Allur, Vidavalur, Indukurpet, TP Gudur, and Muthukuru were having hard water with a concentration of more than 300mg/l. Normal Total Dissolved Solids range is 19 to 1,280 mg/l and in the study area, the TDS values are ranging from 192 to 4,096 mg/l indicating the severity. The dominant materials are magnesium and chloride in the areas.

Further, mushrooming aqua ponds and other seawater based industrial units are also adding fuel to the fire for increasing the level of water pollution. Many villages are vulnerable to saltwater intrusion with the polluting industries and the ponds, say experts in the environment.

Senior officials of irrigation wing say the major advantage of estimated project is groundwater recharge in coastal mandals where people and farmers are tackling the issue of seepage of saltwater. The proposed causeway will also help for easy connectivity between coastal mandals to save time. Kovur MLA N Prasanna Kumar Reddy also mounted pressure on the government for considering the project for benefit of the local population.