Nellore: Chandrababu Naidu defends boycotting parishad polls

Nellore: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday asked why the state government had opened wine shops during the Covid pandemic in the state even though they had assured of total liquor prohibition.

Participating in a roadshow in Sullurpet, Naidu said it was embarrassing deputing even teachers to maintain queue lines at the shops disrespecting their position in the society.

Questioning the rationality of sucking the blood of poor during the crisis, he said the government had introduced its own brands and exploiting the people. Defending his stance not to compete in ZPTC/MPTC elections, Naidu lambasted role of some police personnel, who supported the ruling party leaders and legislators during the recent civic body elections. He said the legislators threatened the candidates, stopped them from filing nominations and forced the villagers for unanimous polls.

Naidu said the CEC will not keep quiet on such acts of the police and they would be terminated if they repeat the same in the LS polls. He asked the police personnel to respect the Constitution of India and not the 'Rajanna Constitution' that suppresses the rights of people.

Stating that the YSRCP resorting to vindictive politics, he said asked why they had created hurdles for releasing Vakeel Saab movie. He said the Chief Minister asked their team to approach the Division Bench even though the High Court delivered its judgment on elections which indicates their highhandedness. He said that ruling party MP Raghuramakrishna Raju wrote a letter to the Prime Minister for security from his own party leaders this indicates the law and order situation in the state.

Naidu said normally anybody expresses anguish over the killing of their family member, but Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has not been showing any anxiety over the death of his own uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy. Viveka's daughter Suneetha Reddy demanded the CBI probe on the death of her father and there has been no response from Chief Minister yet, Naidu stated. TDP chief also condemned the attacks on the warehouse of a vernacular daily. MPs Galla Jayadev, K Ramamohan Naidu and party nominee Panabaka Lakshmi were present. Earlier, he participated in the rally in the town.