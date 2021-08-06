Nellore city to increase curbs from today

Nellore: The city is likely to be locked again shortly as the positivity rate is increasing abnormally and the relaxation hours are being cut back again from Friday.

Positivity rate in the city is around 4.5 per cent whereas it is below 2.5 per cent across the state which is making the officials to keep on their toes to control the situation amid warnings on the possible third wave.

The overall case positivity rate stood at 8 per cent in the state and the city topped when compared to other parts of the state, according to officials.

The civic administration has decided to impose partial lockdown in the city limits restricting movement of people from 6 pm as earlier. On Thursday, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar held a meeting with traders and others and sought their cooperation for containing the spread of virus.

Majority of traders have voluntarily come forward to close the shops after 6 pm. The Commissioner informed that they were taking all measures to prevent spread of virus amid warnings of the third wave.

He said that testing, tracing and vaccination have been done in the Corporation limits and some people haven't been following the Covid safety protocols such as wearing face masks, usage of sanitisers and maintaining social distancing in public places.

"Usually, urban areas are known for hotspots for the spread of virus and the positivity rate has increased in the city limits," said the Commissioner.

The civic chief also informed that the spread of Delta Plus variant was faster and added the best way to bring down the positivity rate was only through imposing restrictions in the city and following prevention measures.

It may be recalled that officials imposed a partial lockdown in ten mandals in Atmakur division and Vidavalur mandal. Kavali town is also implementing restrictions from last month. It was decided to implement restrictions from 2 pm to 6 am in 10 mandals of Atmakur division.

Further, officials have imposed restrictions in Naidupet and Sullurpet towns where they are allowing movement of people from 6 am to 2 pm only. RDO P Sarojini informed that curfew is being implemented after 2 pm every day.