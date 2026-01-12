Nellore city will be developed across fronts: Narayana

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that Nellore city will be transformed as smart city by developing it on all fronts.

As part of city beautification, the M&U minister has formally launched plantation of saplings at 14th division in the city here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayana has said that with the aim of transforming Nellore as smart city, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu agreed to release necessary funds in a phased manner.

He said that as part of this initiative, recently Rs 50 crore was released for the construction and repairs of 13 drains in the city. Works were already executed 8 drains, and remaining 5 are under progress at various stages.

The Minister has recalled that during heavy to very heavy rains that occurred in 2017, Nellore city was badly damaged due to inundation of several areas especially outskirts. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party was least bothered on developing the city and was not able to conduct the silt removal in the drains which led to marooning during rainy season for several years. The Minister said that after he brought the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister, immediately Rs 50 crore was released to overcome inundation problem.