Nellore: Collector reviews polling arrangements in Atmakur

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that polling will be conducted in the Atmakur revenue division on Saturday in 1,499 polling stations of 158 panchayats. Interacting with media on Friday after visiting Sangam and AS Pet mandals, he said 80.62 per cent of polling was recorded in the first phase polls and they were expecting the same percentage in second phase too.

He said the administration has arranged webcasting in 75 polling stations. In Sangam, he asked the staff to check the ballot papers whether they belong to their polling stations or not.

The Collector then visited AS Pet and said second phase polling starts at 6.30 am and they had deputed 3,791 staff members for conducting the polls. He said they had arranged drinking water, thermal scanners, sanitiser, facemasks, and toilets at each polling station following Covid guidelines. Chakradhar Babu also said volunteers from the Red Cross are also being deployed at many polling stations who support the elderly, differently abled and others for franchising their votes without any trouble.