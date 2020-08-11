Nellore: Dead bodies of covid patients ferried on a tractor, action proposed against officials

Nellore, Aug 11: Even though the Government had strictly warned the officials to conduct funerals to the deceased covid patients in a respectable manner, Kavali medical officials have followed the old practice of shifting two dead bodies on a tractor on Monday evening and the district administration viewed the instance seriously.

District Joint Collector- Development Dr N Prabhakar Reddy deputed the local RDO M Das for inquiry on the incident. He said on Tuesday that he had thoroughly inquired on the incident and found that some of the officials of the Area Hospital were found responsible and would take stern action against them. He also said they had directed the officials not to repeat such instances in future.