  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nellore declared as 0% country-made liquor dist

Nellore declared as 0% country-made liquor dist
x
Highlights

District Collector O. Anand has declared nellore as Zero percent country made liquor (Natu Sara) district.

Nellore: District Collector O. Anand has declared nellore as Zero percent country made liquor (Natu Sara) district. After conducting review meeting with the Prohibition& Excise officials at his chamber here on Friday, collector has made official announcement over declaring Nellore district free from country made liquor.

Speaking the occassion collector said that in the earlier there was five villages in Kavali, Butchireddy palem mandals that have been identified as center points for manufacturing country made liquor.

He said following directions of the government the district administration has initiated programme called ‘Navidayam-2 conducting awareness programmes in the villages by forest and prohibition and excise, police departments resulted consumption country made liquor brought to zero percent.

On this collector has warned of initiating stringent action against those who responsble for manufacturing country made liquor.

Additional SP CH. Soujanya, Excise and Prohibition department Deputy Commissioner T. Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Commissioner Dayasagar, district officer A. Srinivasulu Naidu and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick