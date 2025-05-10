Live
Nellore declared as 0% country-made liquor dist
Nellore: District Collector O. Anand has declared nellore as Zero percent country made liquor (Natu Sara) district. After conducting review meeting with the Prohibition& Excise officials at his chamber here on Friday, collector has made official announcement over declaring Nellore district free from country made liquor.
Speaking the occassion collector said that in the earlier there was five villages in Kavali, Butchireddy palem mandals that have been identified as center points for manufacturing country made liquor.
He said following directions of the government the district administration has initiated programme called ‘Navidayam-2 conducting awareness programmes in the villages by forest and prohibition and excise, police departments resulted consumption country made liquor brought to zero percent.
On this collector has warned of initiating stringent action against those who responsble for manufacturing country made liquor.
Additional SP CH. Soujanya, Excise and Prohibition department Deputy Commissioner T. Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Commissioner Dayasagar, district officer A. Srinivasulu Naidu and others were present.