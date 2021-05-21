Nellore: Distribution of ayurvedic medicine for virus starts again

Nellore: Even though the state government hadn't accorded official approval for mass distribution of the controversial ayurvedic medical preparation for treating the Covid infected, Sarvepalli legislator and others are getting ready for distribution of medicine by the hereditary medical practitioner B Anandaiah at Krishnapatnam village from Friday.

In fact, a team of officials including Ayush doctors visited the place a couple of days ago based on some complaints and collected samples from the practitioner. Lokayukta also asked the Collector for a probe into the efficacy of medicine in the interest of ailing community and District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu submitted a report to the Lokayukta on May 17.

He informed that the district administration deputed a team of officials including the District Medical and Health Officer, District Panchayat Officer, Nellore RDO, doctors from Ayush wing Dr G Gangadharam (Rasa Sastra), Dr K Sekhar (Kaya Chikitsa) and Dr K Raja Narasimha (Dravya Guna) for investigation on the efficacy of drug and its possible side effects. They reported to the Collector that the practitioner was not a qualified ayurvedic doctor and the preparation is not a medically approved standard recipe. They also opined that the ingredients being used in the preparation are general herbs available in the market and the dosages are substandard. The Ayush specialists who were part of investigation team strongly objected the use of eye drops as they may be harmful to eyesight in long run. The eye drops are being prepared using honey, one kind of eggplant, and Thoka Miriyalu (cubeb pepper) which is under the scanner since it would be harmful to eyesight of users in long run.

They also mentioned that there have been no adverse comments from users against the preparation as it is being distributed free of cost. The copy of joint committee report was also sent to the Commissioner, AYUSH, for necessary action besides to the Lokayukta. The samples were sent to the Ayurvedic Lab at Vijayawada for further findings. The report mentioned that the preparation shouldn't be distributed unless it is certified and given nod by the state government. But the distribution activity is starting from Friday at Krishnapatnam.

The medical team suggested clinical trials in quarantine and covid care centres for testing efficacy of preparation under supervision of Ayush wing before approving for general use.

Meanwhile TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy appealed to the state government to allow Anandaiah to distribute the ayurvedic preparation as medicine has no harmful ingredients in it. In a release, he stated the family was preparing the medicine taking suggestions from his Guru who resides in Red Hills in Chennai. Till now, Somireddy stated, Anandiah had distributed the preparation for around 70,000 people and there have been no adverse results.