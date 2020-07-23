Nellore district to go lockdown till July 31 amid spurt in coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases continue in Andhra Pradesh with positive cases increasing day by day. In this context, many cities in the state are voluntarily imposing lockdowns. Recently, the Nellore district collector decided to impose a lockdown in the city from tomorrow. cases continue in Andhra Pradesh with positive cases increasing day by day. In this context, many cities in the state are voluntarily imposing lockdowns. Recently, thedistrict collector decided to impose a lockdown in the city from tomorrow.

He said the lockdown rules would be in effect until the 31st of this month. However, essential stores would remain open from 7 am to 11 pm. He also said that only medical services and food door deliveries will be allowed during the lockdown. Meanwhile, 3,000 positive cases have been registered in Nellore district so far, out of which 1400 cases have been registered in Nellore city alone. With this, many municipalities and major gram panchayats in the district are already following the lockdown.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have been mounting with thousands of cases reported on daily basis. As many as 6045 persons in Andhra Pradesh have been tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Meanwhile, 65 persons lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic, taking toll to 823 as on Wednesday. The total 65 deaths on Tuesday constitutes 15 from Guntur, 10 from Krishna, 8 from West Godavari, 7 from East Godavari, 5 each in Chittoor and Kurnool, 4 in Vizianagaram, 3 each in Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam and one each in Kadapa and Nellore respectively.

On the other hand, out of the total 64,713 positive cases, 32,127 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and 31,763 got discharged.