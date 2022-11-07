Nellore: Elaborate arrangements for Karthika Deepotsavam

Nellore: Simhapuri Karthika Deepotsava Committee, along with Nellore rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, is making elaborate arrangements for conducting the holy ritual Karthika Deepotsavam at Ganesh Ghat in Nellore tank on Monday evening. Former BJP district unit president P Surendra Reddy said that Sree Peetam Seer Sri Paripoornananda Swamy, noted Avadhani Garikapati Narasimha Rao, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, AP Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, wife of former Vice President M Ushamma and others will participate in the event.

Surendra Reddy said pundits from Haridwar offer Ganga Harathi on the occasion. Water from 12 holy rivers will be sprinkled on the turnout to the programme using drones. The Deepothsavam will start with Gopuja which will be followed by Maha Siva Linga Pratishtha, Mahanyasa Poorvaka Rudrabhishekam, Rudra Homam and celestial wedding to Lord Venkateswara and Lord Siva with their consorts. As many as 1,008 women will carry traditional lamps from the Siva temple near the Ghat with musicians from Kerala playing traditional 'Panchavadyam'.

Nellore rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said they were arranging buses from every area in the Nellore district for the benefit of the devotees to take part in the mega event.

Further, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was taking part in the Karthika Deepotsavam in the city on Monday.

He will reach Nellore by train and participates in the workshop for journalists organised by the PIB, inaugurates the 10-bedded casualty department at Jayabharat Hospital and addresses the elite at town hall, visits Pinakini Gandhi Ashram at Pallepadu, visits Vedagiri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple at Narasimha Konda and participates in the Karthika Deepotsavam in Nellore city in the evening.