Nellore: Govt flayed for hiking liquor prices
Nellore: YSRCP district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for burdening the people by increasing liquor prices.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he alleged that the liquor shops which were under government control have been handed over to TDP leaders, who have subsequently raised the prices to exploit the consumers.

The YSRCP leader said the workers employed at liquor outlets were dismissed, while unauthorised belt shops were being operated under the supervision of local MLAs.

Despite promising high quality liquor at lower prices, the State government hiked the prices only to ensure benefit for select individuals at the cost of public.

The YSRCP leader alleged that instead of ensuring revenue to the State, the TDP-led coalition government in the State was filling pockets of TDP leaders. He charged that a syndicate of vested interest has come together to exploit the consumers.

