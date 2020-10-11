Nellore: Huge inflows cause severe damage to protection wall

Nellore: Somasila Reservoir is going to face a threat as a result of damaged revetment of protection wall located on the left side of the water body. During the recent floods, the protection wall received damages due to huge water flows and the officials closed the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd crest gates for managing the huge outflows from the reservoir and to safeguard the protection wall.

The reservoir suffered more than 40 per cent of damages due to gush of water as the water body has been receiving more than 1 lakh cusecs of inflows from the Rayalaseema region. This had happened since September 14 for more than 4 days and consequently the revetment of the protection wall damaged for more than 100 meters giving jitters among villagers of nearby habitations.

Officials also admitted that a huge mishap has been averted as the flows subsided subsequently, otherwise, there would have been severe damage to the protection wall leading an inundation of nearby villages. Again, severe inflows started from September 25 leading to the release of a huge volume of water from the reservoir.

It was around 1.50-1.65 lakh cusecs of water and another 150-200 meters of revetment received damages and the officials played the role of spectator at the time of flood situation failing to take up repairs to the wall. Out of 600 meters of the total revetment, more than 40 per cent of it received severe damages.

Experts in irrigation say this must be rectified keeping in view of future water inflows into the reservoir during the coming northeast monsoon. Normally, the Nellore district receives huge rainfall during the NE monsoon in October-November.

Rumours were also doing rounds that the crest gates were not opened when the reservoir system reached to the highest level of 78 tmc feet and the officials finally managed the opening gates giving respite to the local population which attracted huge criticism. A senior official from the irrigation wing said they had reported to the government on the issue and are taking measures for constructing the protection wall.