Nellore: If you can't fight for State, quit posts, Naidu tells YSRCP MPs

Nellore: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu dared the YSRCP MPs to quit their posts for protecting the interests of the state.

Addressing a roadshow in Podalakur on Friday as part of the election campaign, he said the ruling party leaders have no moral right to ask for votes if they don't have enough courage to demand the Centre Special Category Status others rightful allocations to the state.

He asked the gathering why they have to vote for the ruling party who assured to mount pressure on the Centre if the people elect 25 MPs from the state but failed miserably to achieve anything. The YSRCP MPs were still playing the role of a spectator even though people were waiting for their strong action.

Chandrababu said that even though BJP, recently assured to consider SCS to Puducherry, the ruling party MPs are not responding. He asked why the people have to vote for those who cheated them with false assurances.

Criticising the YSRCP government for spoiled the world-class capital city with political vendetta, he said it doesn't seem to be serious on Visakha steel plant issue too.

He accused the Jagan government of causing rise in prices of essential commodities, diesel, petrol, gas, cement, sand, and even liquor thus looting the people. The TDP chief said Jagan claims that he was the political heir to Y S Rajasekhar Reddy but had become 'betrayer of farmers' (Rythu Drohi) by neglecting their plight.

He alleged that the government was trying to silence its critics by foisting false cases.

He said TDP government availed Rs 1.30 lakh crores loans in five years but the current government availed Rs 1.65 lakh crore loans in just 20 months imposing huge burden on the shoulders of people.

Party nominee Panabaka Lakshmi, senior leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, K Lakshmaiah Naidu, Abdul Aziz, Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, Somireddy Rajagopal Reddy and others were present.