Nellore: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav asks people to take precautions

Nellore: Water Resources minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the death rate due to coronavirus has been only one per cent in the state because of steps taken by the government.

While addressing a rally organised by the civic body, on Wednesday, he said that providing support for Covid patients under Aarogyasri was unique across the country.

The minister said that they had modernised the government hospitals and provided treatment to the patients on par with the corporate hospitals. As lockdown restrictions were relaxed, people have to be more careful and take all the necessary precautions, he added.

He said that people have to wear a face mask and maintain physical distance for containing the spread of the disease. People recovered from the infection should take care of the any already existing problems, he added.

He said that there were chances of reinfection. He said that district had less number of active cases when compared to other districts and appreciated the efforts of the district administration for minimizing the cases.

Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that they were organising awareness rallies for 10 days on the precautions needed to be taken. He said that schools will be opened from November 2 and students will be provided with lunch at the school. He requested the parents to teach their kids on how to wear facemasks and maintain physical distance in the school premises. Joint collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and others were present.