Nellore: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav says 'Use CSR funds to buy materials'

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav on Monday expressed his ire over the administration and asked them to take proper care of the COVID-19 patients in the quarantine and isolation wards.

Conducting a review meeting with the officials through video conference from Amaravati on Monday, the Minister said the officials can use CSR funds for purchasing any emergency material for serving the patients. The Minister also said the officials have to monitor sanitation measures for the wellbeing of patients. First, there should not be any further infections through the environs, he warned. They should be provided quality food, clean drinking water, and timely medicines, he suggested.

Dr Anil also said doctors should also record health status of patients continuously for taking up immediate measures in case of emergency. He said all patients should be aware of call centre numbers for informing on any difficulties. He warned that any dereliction of duties of the staff members would be viewed seriously. He asked the officials to get feedback from the patients regularly for rectifying any mistakes in the services.

He also directed the officials to take proper care while conducting burial of Covid affected patients. He said all officials from the related wings have to visit the COVID-19 quarantine and isolation wards for observing the situation there.

Joint Collector-Development Dr N Prabhakar Reddy informed that they have been taking measures for supplying quality food, clean drinking water and sanitation on the Covid nodal hospital premises.

In-charge Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar said they would pay special attention to funeral of the deceased patients and deployed private vehicles, if necessary, and deputing a special nodal officer for the activity.

Trainee Collector Bhavana, TGP Special Collector Nagalakshmi, City Municipal Commissioner T Bapi Reddy, In-charge DM&HO Dr P Swarnalatha, ZP CEO P Suseela, and others were present.