Nellore: Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy assures compensation for crop loss
Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that compensation will be paid very soon to the farmers who incurred crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains in the district.
Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Monday, the Minister said that farmers need not worry over securing financial assistance from the government as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already issued instructions to the department officials to start the enumeration of the crop loss. He said that input subsidy will be paid in the name of insurance before the end of this season as per the norms. While asserting the State government’s commitment to providing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers, Kakani urged the farmers to bring to the notice of the officials, if they fail to secure MSP for their produce.