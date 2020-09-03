Nellore: Minister for industries and IT M Goutham Reddy and minister for water resources P Anil Kumar Yadav paid floral tributes to former chief minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy here on the occasion of his death anniversary on Wednesday.

Anil, along with the party leaders, garlanded the statue of Dr Reddy at the Gandhi Statue centre and Goutham Reddy paid tributes in his camp office in the city. Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy paid floral tributes to the statue at the Current Office centre and Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy garlanded the statue in the party office located Magunta Layout.

They praised the welfare schemes implemented by the late leader and his vision for the development of the state in various sectors. Vikrama Simhapuri University also observed the 11th death anniversary in its premises where officials offered floral tributes.