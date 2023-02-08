Nellore MP assures full support to corporators

Nellore: Nellore MP and Rural constituency in-charge Adala Prabhakar Reddy assured that the corporators can work freely and the party will cooperate with them. He interacted with them at his residence on Tuesday and said corporators will be introduced to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming 20 days.

Prabhakar Reddy said corporators can call him at any time if there is any problem and he assured of trying to resolve them on the spot. He said, in the next two days, he will hold a meeting with corporators at the municipal office. He asked them to work without tarnishing the party's image and said that he would talk to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to find a solution to the local problems.

The Nellore Rural constituency in-charge said a meeting will also be convened with local leaders in rural constituency shortly and said that he has been coordinating with Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy and will work on constituency issues. Corporators don't need to be afraid of anyone, he added.

He, further, assured that the corporators will be introduced to the Chief Minister within 20 days, responding to a request made by corporator B Srinivas Yadav.

City legislator Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav, former DCCB president Anam Vijay Kumar Reddy, Vijaya Dairy chairman K Rangareddy, former corporator Swarna Venkaiah and several corporators spoke on the occasion.