Nellore MP extends Rs 11L financial support to revenue sports

Nellore: MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, a industrialist cum politician who was well known to the public as a noted philanthropist once again showcased his charity by extending Rs 11 lakh financial support to the AP Revenue Services Association(APRSA) Nellore district unit on the occasion of a 3-day 10th Revenue Sport and Cultural Meet scheduled from 11th July 13 organised at AC Subbareddy Stadium in Nellore city on Friday.

The MP handed over the Rs 11 lakh cheque to the District Revenue Officer (DRO) J Udaya Bhaskar at his camp office.On this occasion APRSA leaders thanked the Nellore MP for his initiative in providing such a big amount.