Live
- Deepika Padukone Buys Rs. 100 Crore Seafront Apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra
- Mukti Mohan believes in ‘supernatural’: You just feel the vibe or energy
- HYDRA lens on Durgam Cheruvu, many A-listers face demolition axe
- Empowering Parents: Navigating Asthma Care For Children
- How AI & ML are empowering graduates in job markets
- Horror genre booms in Bollywood: Rashmika Mandanna joins the fray with ‘Vampires of Vijayanagara’
- Krishna district SP assures of action against those responsible for alleged hidden camera incident
- Akkineni Nagarjuna's First Look as Simon in Lokesh Kanagaraj's ‘Coolie’ Unveiled
- ‘Bad Newz’ now streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a twist
- Nani’s meteoric rise; shakes box-office with hattrick success
Just In
Nellore: Murder accused arrested
Nellore: Police arrested a six-member gang, in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old criminal, at Ramalingapuram bridge in the city on August...
Nellore: Police arrested a six-member gang, in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old criminal, at Ramalingapuram bridge in the city on August 26.
The accused were identified as L Sai Teja alias Kamma Sai (22), T Pavan Kumar alias Pavan (26) of Chandramouli Nagar, V Venkatesh alias Venku Don (29) of Gandhi Nagar, A Sujan Krishna alias Chintu (24), K Vamsi Krishna (23) and M Narayana (26) of Vedaya Palem in the city.
Addressing the media here on Thursday, Nellore city DSP Srinivasulu Reddy said that deceased Gunji Ravi alias Kathi Ravi spoke with the wife of L Sai Teja, 3rd accused in the case, in an objectionable way over mobile on August 25.
Over this, heated argument took place between A-1 accused A Sujana Krishna
and the deceased Gunji Ravi, while the duo was in inebriated condition. All the accused, who were friends, hatched a
plan to kill Gunji Ravi and attacked and murdered him at 4 am on August 26 with lethal weapons.
Balaji Nagar police registered a case. CI Sambasiva Rao along with staff arrested the 6-member gang on city outskirts on Thursday.