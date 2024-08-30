Nellore: Murder accused arrested

Nellore: Police arrested a six-member gang, in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old criminal, at Ramalingapuram bridge in the city on August 26.

The accused were identified as L Sai Teja alias Kamma Sai (22), T Pavan Kumar alias Pavan (26) of Chandramouli Nagar, V Venkatesh alias Venku Don (29) of Gandhi Nagar, A Sujan Krishna alias Chintu (24), K Vamsi Krishna (23) and M Narayana (26) of Vedaya Palem in the city.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Nellore city DSP Srinivasulu Reddy said that deceased Gunji Ravi alias Kathi Ravi spoke with the wife of L Sai Teja, 3rd accused in the case, in an objectionable way over mobile on August 25.

Over this, heated argument took place between A-1 accused A Sujana Krishna

and the deceased Gunji Ravi, while the duo was in inebriated condition. All the accused, who were friends, hatched a

plan to kill Gunji Ravi and attacked and murdered him at 4 am on August 26 with lethal weapons.

Balaji Nagar police registered a case. CI Sambasiva Rao along with staff arrested the 6-member gang on city outskirts on Thursday.