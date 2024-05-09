Nellore: Officials told to ensure smooth conduct of polls

Nellore : Collector and District Election Officer M Harinarayanan has ordered the officials concerned to ensure smooth conduction of electoral procedure in a smooth and fair manner.

Addressing the officials through a video conference here on Wednesday, the Collector said that this is high time as the district will witness critical movement as the coming four days are the most crucial to the staff performing election duties. He disclosed that the administration has arranged 255 RTC buses for shifting election staff to their respective polling centres and back after polling. He directed RTC higher officials to follow the route map to shift election staff to their destination points.

The Collector said that electronic voting machines (EVMs) should be transported in RTC buses with Global Positioning System (GPS) system to identify exact location of the vehicle carrying the EVMs. He said as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India, presiding officials should ensure transport facility for shifting voters aged above 85 years and physically challenged people to the polling centres. He directed police personnel to initiate steps in sending outsiders from the district by 6 pm on May 11 by intensifying checking in all lodges across the district.

Saying that Section 144 will be implemented till election procedure is completed, Harinarayanan directed presiding officers to allow media persons, who have authentication letters, into the polling booths, as taking photographs and videos at the voting compartment is strictly prohibited. He said that model polling centres should be arranged compulsoraliy in every constituency for youth and old-aged people.



RDO Lavanna, trainee Collector Sanjana Sinha, Information & Public Relations Department Deputy Director Sada Rao, Deputy Transport Commissioner Chandar, Nodal Officers Bapi Reddy, Salmon Raju, Chandhan and others attended the meeting.

