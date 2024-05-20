Anantapur: JC inspects strong rooms

Anantapur: Joint Collector Ketan Garg inspected the counting centres and strong rooms where EVMs were kept in safe custody. She visited the counting centres of Kalyandurg and Uravakonda Assembly constituencies and also strong rooms on Sunday.

The JC instructed the officials to make fool-proof arrangements including barricading, furniture, lighting and fans at the counting centres. Municipal Commissioner Mega Swaroop and returning officers accompanied the Joint Collector.