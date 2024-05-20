Family loses 350g gold from luggage, RGIA police file case

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police have filed a theft case following an incident where a family reportedly lost approximately 350 grams of gold jewellery from their luggage.

Manchi Kutla Hari Sagar, (43), a businessman and a resident of Khajaguda, filed a complaint alleging that the valuables, including gold and diamond jewellery, went missing from the luggage of his sister-in-law Rajini Samala and mother Shakuntala. Sagar’s family arrived at RGIA to take a flight to Mumbai on May 3 and subsequently travel to New York the next day.

On reaching New York, they discovered that a bag containing gold and silver items had been tampered with, and three of the boxes were found empty.

Sagar lodged a complaint with the RGIA police station, suspecting foul play at the airport, and requested the police initiate action. A case was registered under Section 379 of the IPC, and an investigation is ongoing.