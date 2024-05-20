  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Panduranga on Sarvabhoopala vahanam

Tirupati: Panduranga on Sarvabhoopala vahanam
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Sri Govindaraja Swamy adorned in Panduranga Alankaram blessed His devotees on the fourth day evening, as part of the ongoing annual...

Tirupati: Sri Govindaraja Swamy adorned in Panduranga Alankaram blessed His devotees on the fourth day evening, as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam in Tirupati on Sunday.

Earlier in the morning, Sri Govindaraja Swamy along with His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi took out a celestial rode on the elegant Kalpavriksha Vahanam.

Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, FACAO Balaji, Deputy EO Shanti, huge number of devotees were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X