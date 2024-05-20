Tirupati: Panduranga on Sarvabhoopala vahanam

Tirupati: Sri Govindaraja Swamy adorned in Panduranga Alankaram blessed His devotees on the fourth day evening, as part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam in Tirupati on Sunday.

Earlier in the morning, Sri Govindaraja Swamy along with His Consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi took out a celestial rode on the elegant Kalpavriksha Vahanam.

Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, FACAO Balaji, Deputy EO Shanti, huge number of devotees were present.