Harish Rao condemns alleged attack on BRS mayor, corporators

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao condemned the Congress attack on Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation mayor and corporators. Congress leaders were trying to kidnap BRS mayor J Venkat Reddy and corporators to pass a no-confidence motion in the Municipal Corporation, alleged the BRS leader.

The Congress leaders were chasing the BRS mayor and corporators with 20 cars on the outer ring road and terrorising them, he said, adding that the BRS strongly condemned the incident against the elected people's representatives. Harish demanded the State DGP, Rachakonda Commissioner to immediately provide security to Peerzadiguda mayor and corporators.

He said that attacks like this on democratically elected public representatives are uncalled for, and warned that the BRS would not sit calm when his party members were targeted.