Nellore: Officials told to issue licences to FPOs
District Collector O Anand has directed the officials to initiate steps for issuing licences to the Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs) in the interest of avoiding middlemen’s role in agriculture sector.
Addressing meeting with officials of Agriculture, NABARD, Fisheries, DRDA and Horticulture departments here on Tuesday, the Collector said that though farmers were getting rich yields in paddy cultivation, they were being deprived of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) due to the entry of middlemen for paddy purchases. The Collector pointed out that the were also getting exploited by middlemen with regard to purchase of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, instruments etc. He said that to prevent the role middlemen, the government has decided to issue licences to the FPOs to enable the farmers to carry out the transactions on their own.
The Collector said that as many as 62 FPOs were registered under Companies Act-19 in the district. He urged the FPOs to complete the renewal of their licences before August 15.
He directed the officials to supply seeds, pesticides and fertilisers to the FPOs whose licences are renewed.
He directed the officials to conduct a special drive to the farmers on the registration of FPOs.NABARDdistrict development manager Babu, district agriculture officer Satyavani, fisheries joint director Nageswara Rao, district cooperative officer Gurrappa and others were present.