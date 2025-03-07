Live
Just In
Nellore: Police conduct ‘Open House’
Nellore: As part of various programmes being conducted on the occasion of International Women’s Day, police department has organised ‘Open House’ to the students on Thursday.
As many as 200 girls from various schools attended the programme, where the officials have explained performance of CCTV cameras, communication set, Dial 112, Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), dog squad, weaponry room, etc at police head auarters of-fice.
Additional Superintendent of Police CH Soujanya informed the stu-dents about women laws, POCSO Act, ragging, eve teasing, good touch and bad touch, cybercrimes, self-defence etc. She advised stu-dents to be alert always to protect themselves whenever they fall in danger.
Additional SP G Muniraju (Armed Reserve) and others were present.