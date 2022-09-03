Nellore Railway Station to be developed with Rs 102 cr

Nellore: Nellore main railway station is going to be modernised with Rs 102 crore as part of the redevelopment of railway stations in the country.

The contract for execution of the crucial developmental works has been awarded and it is targeted to complete within 21 months period, according to railways.

Nellore railway station falls under the purview of Vijayawada division and is located along the important grand trunk route. It is one of the important district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh and has a special importance with substantial number of travelling public for various purposes.

At present, the station is witnessing a footfall of around 30,000 and is expected to be much more in the coming days. The Railway Board has instructed the South Central Railway (SCR) to take up the redevelopment of Nellore station as part of major upgradation of railway stations.

The SCR has conceptualised a master plan to integrate the station complex with world-class facilities, infrastructure facilities and passenger amenities to provide a seamless experience to the rail users.

Construction of west side station building with ground+2 floors, extension of east side station building with ground+1 floor, refurbishment of both existing west and east side station buildings with modern and elegant façade, construction of wide air concourse connecting to all platforms such as 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Extension of existing subway to both east and west directions to connect it to platform number four and arrival concourse areas on both sides, improvements to existing platform surface on all platforms, construction of new cover over platforms on all platforms, arrangements of water supply underground and overhead tanks, and construction of water treatment and sewage treatment plants would come up.

Arun Kumar Jain, in-charge General Manager informed that the redeveloped Nellore railway station will surely catch the attention of rail users with seamless experience.

He instructed the officials to extend full cooperation to the executing authority so that the entire process is completed within the stipulated time.