Nellore: Religious fervour marks Sahasra Kalasabhishekam

Nellore: The Sahasra Kalasabhishekam was performed with utmost religious fervour on Wednesday at ACSR stadium here as part of the ongoing Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam.

Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy, Rajya Sabha member V Prabhakar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others participated.

The significance of this ritual is that Pallava Queen Samavai has consecrated the one-foot silver idol of Sri Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy (a replica of main deity) in the latter half of 7th century. Marking the historical moment, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam is now being observed at Tirumala temple once in a year. Abhishekam is performed to the utsava deities of Srivaru, Sridevi and Bhudevi along with Sri Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy with sacred water in 1,000 Kalasams. Snapana Tirumanjanam was also performed to the Utsava deities.

The priests tie a holy thread to the presiding deity in Garbha Gruha at one end and another end to Sri Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy which implies that whatever Abhishekam is performed to the silver idol is also done to the main deity.

Now, this ritual was performed in Nellore between 8.30 am and 10 am amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by the Archakas. Earlier, the awakening ritual of Srivaru, Suprabhatam was performed. Later from 10:30 am onwards, Thomala, Koluvu and Archana were performed. From 11.30 am till 5.30 pm, Sarva Darshanam has been continued for devotees.

One of the Pradhana Archakas of Tirumala temple Venugopala Deekshitulu, Annamacharya Project Director Dr Vibhishana Sharma, AVSO Narayana and other officials were also present.

Further, the TTD is distributing Srivari Laddus at the AC Subba Reddy Stadium for the benefit of devotees attending the ongoing Vaibhavotsavam and has set up separate Laddu stalls for selling delicious Srivari Laddus at Rs 50 each to the local devotees.

The VPR Foundation is also distributing small Laddus as Srivari Prasadam to all devotees taking part in the religious festival.

The TTD has also made elaborate arrangements of distribution of Annaprasadam of Pulihora, Chakkarapongal, Katte Pongal and Dadhyodanam etc. along with supply of drinking water and temporary toilets for the sake of local devotees at the stadium premises.