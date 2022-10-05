Nellore: Role of volunteers in voter ID-Aadhaar link opposed

Nellore: TDP senior leader Chejarla Venkateswara Reddy demanded the district administration not to involve village and ward volunteers in the process of linking voter ID card with Aadhaar. He strongly urged the Election Commission to ban their participation in the activity. Venkateswara Reddy participated in a review meeting on the linkage of voter ID with Aadhaar conducted by the district administration on Tuesday, for preparing the list for Graduates and Teacher constituencies of Legislative Council.

The TDP leader alleged that the volunteers were not collecting the signatures of voters on the photostat copy of Aadhaar giving scope for suspicious activity. Stressing the need to correct the serious lapses in the preparation of lists of Nellore city and Rural segments, he said that there wree more than 40,000 double entries in both the constituencies.

Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu urged the representatives of political parties to create awareness among the people to link their voter IDs with Aadhaar card, adding that 45 per cent of the voter cards were already linked with Aadhaar. He appealed to the remaining voters too to cooperate with the administration for the exercise.

Chakradhar Babu asked the people's representatives and booth level officials to conduct a special drive to speed up the linkage on holidays such as second Saturdays and Sundays.

He suggested the linkage will be done in Form-6 B and signature on the Aadhaar card photostat copy. The details will be protected by keeping them in the places meant for EVMs. The collector said some polling stations are being shifted to buildings renovated under Nadu-Nedu programme. Fresh voter list is being prepared for graduates and teachers constituencies. Representatives of political parties approved the proposals of the collector.