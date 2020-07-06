Nellore: RTC employees demand conduct of Covid-19 tests

X
RTC employees staged a protest at the main bus depot in the city on Monday demanding to conduct Covid-19 tests to all field staff like conductors and drivers for safeguarding their lives and also lives of the passengers

Nellore: RTC employees staged a protest at the main bus depot in the city on Monday demanding to conduct Covid-19 tests to all field staff like conductors and drivers for safeguarding their lives and also lives of the passengers. They said already two employees died due to infection of the virus.

Employees shouted slogans against the RTC management alleging that it has been neglecting the safety of the employees. They lamented two employees worked along with them even though they were tested positive and died subsequently.

They charged that the management hadn't informed officially about the deaths and completed funerals even without conducting tests to the primary contacts in the depot.

Now, out of 135 bus services only 30 are being operated and 60 conductors and drivers are being engaged. Employees demanded only tested staff members be deputed for duties for the safety of other employees and the public who travel in the buses

