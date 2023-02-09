Nellore Rural to be developed on all fronts: Adala Prabhakar Reddy

Nellore: Nellore MP and in-charge of rural constituency Adala Prabhakar Reddy said that he will make all efforts for the overall development of the constituency.

Addressing the MPTCs, sarpanches and PACS chairpersons at his residence on Wednesday, Adala thanked the people's representatives for extending their support and added that rural constituency was not new to him and he has completed several developmental works in the last five years. He said they have support of ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma and former DCC president Anam Vijaykumar Reddy in the rural constituency. Along with MP funds, he said ZP funds will also be attached and efforts will be made for overall development of the constituency.

The MP stated that he would soon tour the rural constituency, find out the problems and resolve them coordinating with all local leaders. ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma and former DCC president Anam Vijaykumar Reddy also spoke on the occasion. Vijaya Dairy Chairman K Ranga Reddy, MPTCs, sarpanches, society presidents of rural constituency, former corporator Swarna Venkaiah, leaders Alla Bakshu, Narasimha Rao and Yesu Naidu participated.