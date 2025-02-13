Nellore Rural will be developed with CM’s blessings says MLA Kotamreddy

Nellore : Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on developing his constituency in all fronts by releasing funds in a phased manner.

On Wednesday, he laid foundation stone for the construction of road in Kommarapudi village of Nellore rural mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA admitted that despite being elected in 2014 and 2019 for Nellore rural constituency, he couldn’t achieve the expected development for various reasons. Several works were in unfinished stage when he contested for the third time from the constituency in 2024 elections, he said, adding that now the situation is totally different as the government is releasing funds for the proposed works in a phased manner. He informed that till date Rs 2.2 crores were sanctioned for various works in Mulumudi and Kommarapudi villages.

MLA Kotamreddy claimed that he aims to achieve Lift Irrigation Scheme for Kommarapudi village as such proposals are in pending with the government.