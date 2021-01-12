Nellore: SEC cannot conduct local body polls impartially: Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar said that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has been acting according to his will and there are no chances of conducting the local body polls impartially.

He addressed the media at the party office here on Tuesday and alleged that the SEC had earlier stopped the polls based on a letter from the TDP, which indicates his modus operandi and asked why he is now moving ahead for the polls. He said the SEC has been dancing to the tunes of a political party.

The Minister said some people in the district were planning to create disturbances at the temples and churches and officials need to keep a vigil. Anil said the TDP leaders have a history of backstabbing their own party chief to usurp power while the YSRCP has been built on the principles followed by a great leader and former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is continuing the legacy of his father, the Minister said.

