State ready with vision document to attract USD 150 Bn in electronics manufacturing

Karnataka is formulating a comprehensive vision document aimed at expanding mobile and electronic product manufacturing and design in the state, with an ambitious target of attracting USD 150 billion in investments, said Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil.

The Minister held extensive discussions on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha with a high-level delegation led by Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA).

Speaking after the meeting, Patil said the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) had announced an electronics component manufacturing scheme in April this year. “Parallel to the Centre’s initiative, the state government is exploring the creation of a similar scheme. The proposal is in the draft stage, and ICEA’s inputs will be welcomed,” he said.

Patil highlighted that Karnataka holds significant opportunities not only in mobile phone components but also in industrial and strategic electronics. Officials have been instructed to study the Union government’s policy framework and similar schemes implemented in other states.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said the Central scheme focuses on sub-assemblies such as displays and camera modules, bare components, and critical manufacturing equipment. Incentives based on turnover and 25% capital subsidy are part of the support mechanism, with the Centre allocating Rs 22,900 crore for the initiative.

He added that until November this year, the Central government had approved 17 investment proposals worth Rs 7,172 crore, expected to generate 11,800 direct jobs and produce components valued at over Rs 65,000 crore. Principal Secretary for Industries Selvakumar, Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and other senior officials participated in the meeting.