Nellore: Septic tank workers to get advanced safety equipment

Nellore: Mayor P Sravanthi informed that the corporation will provide new safety gear to the civic workers, who work in septic tanks and drainages. Inaugurating a septic tank cleaning machine at the Corporation office on Monday, she said the safety equipment would be provided under Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenge programme to the civic workers.

She also said they ensure all workers should wear them during work hours for safety. The Mayor said the corporation was providing advanced safety equipment and gear to the workers under the Central programme for cleaning manholes and drainages and they were preparing plans to clean all septic tanks in the city for every three years.

She appealed to city population to utilise these specialised services calling on 14420 or 8886614420 on WhatsApp. Sravanthi also said skilled septic tank/drainage cleaning staff members are being provided bank loans for purchasing the equipment for enhancing livelihood sources.