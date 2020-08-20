Nellore: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demands Krishna water to Seema

X
Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demands Krishna water to Seema
TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded the state government to provide Krishna waters for the first crop in the backward Rayalaseema region

Nellore: TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy demanded the state government to provide Krishna waters for the first crop in the backward Rayalaseema region.

Releasing a press note on Thursday, stated that Rayalaseema was a drought-prone area in which Anantapur district is the worst-hit area in the state. Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Chittoor have been facing difficult situations even for drinking water, he said.

He demanded there should be a right for water from Krishna for the first crop in Rayalaseema and second crop in Krishna delta regions. He said water release was delayed by ten days last year and hence water moved into sea and the Rayalaseema region failed to get waters.

He said there would be no use with releasing water into the sea and they have to be utilised for agriculture purposes. He said the government has to consider the needs of Rayalaseema region for irrigating the lands on the basis of its conditions and need for water.

