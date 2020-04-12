Nellore: Somireddy doubts Governor's role in SEC issue

Nellore: TDP senior leader and Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy expressed doubts on the role of the Governor who failed to discuss the legal aspects in reducing the tenure of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) with experts. He questioned how the government had allowed the new SEC without quarantining him despite arriving from another state.

He released a statement on Sunday that the Governor should at least have spare one-hour time for discussing the issue with the legal experts. As per the rule book, the upper age limit of the Commissioner is 65 and asked how the government had allowed a retired high court judge who is of 84 years.

"Even though the State Government is taking inappropriate decisions, what the Governor is doing? Why is he keeping mum on the developments? Now, we have to remember the words of the former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao who used to ask why the Governor's system should not be ceased?" said Somireddy.

He also said Chief Ministers like N Sanjeeva Reddy, N Janardhan Reddy, Biju Patnaik quit their posts based on the comments made by the Courts. He expressed doubt that Jagan Mohan Reddy would not quit in such a dignified way. He asked whether the Chief Minister respects any comments of the Court on the SEC issue.

The former minister also said that some legislators in the district are collecting money and material from the people but gathering them at a place during lockdow.