Nellore: Students should serve marginalised sections says Governor S Abdul Nazeer

Nellore : Governor S Abdul Nazeer has called upon students to serve for the betterment of marginalised and underprivileged sections in the society, while addressing the 8th and 9th Convocation of Vikrama Simhapuri University here on Wednesday. He quoted the words of former President Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam that ‘students should give their best to the world and it will give them back.’

The Governor noted that education gives people necessary skills and knowledge, with which they can transform the world into a better place. He advised students not to feel shy from dreaming big as their potential to bring change is limitless. "Your consistent resilience coupled with experience acquired during academic journey will ensure that no challenge ensure that no challenge is insurmountable". Skill development initiatives aim to prepare students to bring career- oriented and job ready, he added.



Recalling that digital revolution has transformed every aspect of human life including education, Governor Nazeer stressed the need of higher education institutions to embrace digital transformation technologies and Artificial Intelligence in the interest of promoting high quality education to the students. The Governor lauded Vikrama Simhapuri University for making remarkable strides in serving community for the fast 15 years.



Aeronautical Society of India president G Satish Reddy wished that VSU should reach number one place in the world in near future as it has been clearly evidenced in achieving NAAC ' A' Grade. He said about 1.23 crore students are pursuing studies in 1,168 universities in the country.



VSU Vice-Chancellor GM Sundaravalli said that the Governor presented gold medals to 29 students, PhDs to 21 students, PG degrees to 236 students. 3,361 degree certificates in various disciplines will be sent to students by post. On this occasion, Governor Nazeer presented certificates to students, including Hanoris Causa recipient to Dr EC Vinay Kumar, senior consultant and co-ordinator, Department of ENT Apollo Hospital.



District Collector M Harinarayanan, SP K Arief Hafeez and others were present.

