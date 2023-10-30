Nellore: Suspended MLA supports TDP protest

Nellore: In response to the call given by TDP, suspended YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy along with his followers expressed solidarity to the protest the illegal arrest of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, by blindfolding themselves here on Sunday.

Speaking the occasion, Sridhar Reddy pointed out it is highly unfortunate that the government is encouraging vendetta politics against TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu by illegally confining him in Rajahmundry Central Prison for the last 50 days, even though he had nothing to do with the Skill Development scam and Fibrenet case.

He urged the people to extend cooperation by joining the protests organised against anti-people policies being implemented by the ruling government.

TDP State secretary

Doddapuneni Raju Naidu, party youth State secretary Vadlamudi Ramesh Chowdary, Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and others were present.