Nellore: Take up pending works at Necklace Road, Ganesh Ghat says MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Nellore : Alleging that ruling party was neglecting development works in his constituency, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy warned that he would lay siege to NUDA office if the government fails to start the pending works by May 15.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the MLA alleged that the State government was neglecting the works at Necklace Road and Ganesh Ghat.

He recalled that in order to develop the Necklace Road and Ganesh Ghat, the previous TDP government has executed works to some extent. However, after the YSRCP came to power, it has abruptly stopped the proposed works due to political reasons, he alleged.

Kotamreddy said that after his repeated efforts, the government called for tenders six months ago. But it has failed to allocate funds in the Budget. NUDA vice-chairman Babi Reddy and others were present.