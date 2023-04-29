  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Take up pending works at Necklace Road, Ganesh Ghat says MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Nellore: Take up pending works at Necklace Road, Ganesh Ghat says MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy
x

Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy addressing the media in Nellore on Friday

Highlights

The Nellore rural MLA warns that along with his supporters he will lay siege to NUDA office if the works are not launched before May 15

Nellore : Alleging that ruling party was neglecting development works in his constituency, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy warned that he would lay siege to NUDA office if the government fails to start the pending works by May 15.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the MLA alleged that the State government was neglecting the works at Necklace Road and Ganesh Ghat.

He recalled that in order to develop the Necklace Road and Ganesh Ghat, the previous TDP government has executed works to some extent. However, after the YSRCP came to power, it has abruptly stopped the proposed works due to political reasons, he alleged.

Kotamreddy said that after his repeated efforts, the government called for tenders six months ago. But it has failed to allocate funds in the Budget. NUDA vice-chairman Babi Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X