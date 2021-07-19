Nellore: TDP leader Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy levels graft charges against Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Former NUDA Chairman and TDP city segment in-charge Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy suspected the role of Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav behind large scale illegal excavation of sand from the reaches of Penna River in Nellore.

Addressing party cadres as part of coordination committee meeting here on Monday, he alleged that the ongoing development works of Sarvepalli canal in Nellore were entrusted to benami contractors of Minister Anil Kumar.

He alleged the YSRCP was functioning with an aim of looting natural resources and asked the cadre to fight against the irregularities collectively.

He said the opposition was becoming strong in the constituency as people are vexed with the activities of ruling party and they were gearing up to teach a strong lesson shortly.

Former corporators Vuchi Bhuvaneswari Prasad, Kappira Srinivasulu, Mamidala Madhu, Sathya Nageswar Rao, and party spokesperson Sampath Yadav were present.