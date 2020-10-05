Nellore: TDP leaders demand Rs 15,000 relief to paddy farmers

Nellore: TDP leaders demanded a compensation of Rs 15,000 to those farmers, who lost their crops in the current agriculture season. They handed over representations to the RDOs of Nellore, Gudur, Kavali, Atmakur, and Naidupet on Monday in this regard.



Party city in-charge K Srinivasulu Reddy handed over the representation to the District Manager of Civil Supplies Corporation Rosemond along with Ch Venkateswara Reddy, MSK Reddy, and others.

Srinivasulu Reddy said out of 9 lakh putties of paddy, farmers sold out the stocks of around 6 lakh between Rs 8,000-9,000 per putty incurring huge losses. He charged that some YSR Congress leaders and millers colluded and fetched huge profits.

Millers collected 1,150 kg from each farmer against 850 kg of putty showing moisture content and wastage as reasons.

District General Secretary Ch Venkateswara Reddy said that YSR Congress leaders swindled huge money on the name of farmers who registered under E-Crop. He said the state government has to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 to the paddy farmers.