Nellore: TDP Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy seeks action against mining mafia

Nellore: TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy urged the district collector to initiate stringent action against mining mafia in the district. He wrote a letter to the collector on Thursday informing him that there has been no control over the exploitation of minerals such as gravel, sand, and others in the district. He also mentioned that the mining mafia was enjoying natural resources with the support of local ruling party leaders.

He said the mafia was exploiting huge resources at Sarvepalli, Kasumuru in Venkatachalam mandal and Pidathapoluru, Musunuruvaipalem in Muthukur mandal. The state government has proposed many projects in the region and these precious lands are being illegally exploited by the mafia where officials are playing the role of a mere spectator, he said.