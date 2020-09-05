Nellore tops in Andhra Pradesh with 60 Corona hotspots

Nellore: Nellore is on top among the districts with coronavirus hotspots across the state with a huge number of cases. The district has 60 hotspots in which 26 are in urban areas and 34 in the rural areas. Across the state, there are 396 hotspots and Kurnool stands in the second position with 53 hotspots.



In Nellore, as on date, there are 37,099 confirmed positive cases, and 28,203 patients have been discharged from COVID hospitals and Care Centers. There are 317 reported deaths up to September 3. Even though the number of hotspots is more, the situation is under control with a limited number of infected cases. In fact, hotspots are the areas declared by the government where 6 or more COVID reported infected cases. The hotspot area also includes areas where any person is found to be infected, and the others suspected to be infected and it would be declared as a corona hotspot. The government directs that restrictions should be imposed on such areas in terms of entry or exit of any person from the area.

The situation was horrible at the time of onset of the pandemic where the movement of the people was being obstructed totally. Now, the situation changed, and the government liberalized the rules considering the difficulties of the people. No person should come out of the house for any kind of necessities such as medicines or any commodities at that time. After unlocking the rules, the situation has changed significantly.

Now, the government permitted shopping malls, shops, and other departmental stores that sell commodities and others during the restricted timings.

Wearing masks has been made mandatory for everyone who resides in these hotspots. But, surprisingly, no checks have been taking place against the people who commute without masks and other precautionary measures. "Urban areas are somewhat better where educated people follow suggestions of the government wearing facemasks and maintain social distancing. But, in rural areas, the measures are being badly hit where the majority are illiterates who fail to understand the modes of spread of the virus. So, the number of hotspots in rural areas are more when compared to the urban conglomerations," said an official from the Health department.



The number of hotspots indicates that possibilities of virus spread in the areas and the people should be careful while crossing or moving in the areas. In Nellore district , Nellore city has been registering a huge number of positive cases when compared to other areas. But, after some time, the vulnerability has started increasing even in rural areas due to interaction with urban areas due to commercial activities. Now, for controlling the situation, traders are voluntarily closing commercial organizations after 1 pm.



