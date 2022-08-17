Nellore: Vaibhavotsavam starts on a grand note

Nellore: Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy appealed to the people to participate in Vaibhavotsam being conducted by TTD up to August 20 in the city. He participated in Vasantotsava Puja on the first day of the fete on Tuesday at ACSR Stadium along with Rajya Sabha member V Prabhakar Reddy.

Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam was off to a colourful start with Suprabatha Seva, Thomala, Koluvu, Archana followed by Arjita Seva, Ashta Dala Pada Padmaradhana. The seva that is being performed in Tirumala on every Tuesday for the past three-and-a half decades was replicated by worshipping Srivaru with 108 gold lotuses, reciting the divine names.

Govardhana Reddy and others participated in the spring festival Vasantotsavam with celestial fervour between 10 am and 11 am where in Snapana Tirumanjanam was also performed to the processional deities of Srivaru, Sridevi and Bhudevi. Renowned musician Balarka presented Annamacharya Sankeertans in a mellifluous way.

Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, New Delhi Sri Venkateswara temple Local Advisory Committee chief V Prasanti Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, SVBC CEO Shanmukh Kumar, one of the Tirumala temple's chief priests Venugopala Deekshitulu, SE 2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, VGO Manohar and other officials were present.

After a break of two and half years of Pandemic corona TTD has revived the Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams which has been receiving, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

He also participated in Tiruveedhi Utsavam of the processional deities of Swamy and Ammavarlu.