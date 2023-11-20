Nellore: Water for first crop from today

Nellore: Following the decision of Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting held on November 14, the district administration has made all necessary arrangements to release water to 2 lakh acres under delta area from Monday (November 20). Due to unavailability of water in Somasila, Kandaleru and Sangam anicut, the Nellore district administration had confined to provide water to two lakh acres against a total of around 4.50 lakh acres during Rabi season.

Usually farmers of Nellore district would cultivate paddy and other commercial crops depending on the cyclones that would occurr from September to November, which were popularly known as cyclone months.

In a press note released here on Sunday, Irrigation department Superintendent Engineer P Mohan said that water will be released from Monday (November 20) to 2 lakh acres.

He appealed the farmers to draw water in ‘On and Off’ system from the canals in the interest of other farmers cultivating crops at tail end areas. According to official information, at present there is around 30 tmc ft of water in Somasila and 14 tmc ft in Kandaleru reservoir. Keeping in view of very less storage levels in both Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs, it was decided to exclude non-delta areas from releasing water for the first crop and the administration appealed to the farmers to understand the situation.

The Irrigation SE has stressed that farmers must utilise water in saving mode with less water management procedure. It was proposed to cultivate around 10,000 acres with 1 tmc ft of water for first crop, which is expected to come to harvesting stage by the middle of January next year. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said it is inevitable to exclude non-delta area from water release areas, as there is a great need to save water in both the reservoirs, in order to supply drinking water in the coming summer season and to some extent of acres for second crop in the district.

He urged the presidents of Water Users Associations (WUA) to motivate farmers to cultivate crops with less water management procedures. He said that seeds, fertilisers and pesticides are available at Rythu Bharosa Kendrams in the interest of farmers.